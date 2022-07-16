Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi
pune news

Engineer dies by suicide in Hinjewadi

According to the police, a suicide note found from the place states that he took the extreme step fearing of not getting any job placement
The Hinjewadi police reached the spot after being alerted of the victim jumping off the eighth floor of a housing society. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 21-year-old engineer died by suicide on Friday morning. According to the police, a suicide note found from the place states that he took the extreme step fearing of not getting any job placement.

The Hinjewadi police reached the spot after being alerted of the victim jumping off the eighth floor of a housing society. The body after autopsy and handed over to the family members for the last rites. The Hinjewadi police have filed an accidental death case.

Seek counsel

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP