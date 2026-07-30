Engineering CAP: 2.16 lakh seats on offer

Pune: Maharashtra CET cell has made 216,552 engineering seats available across 380 colleges for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 2026-27 academic year, with computer engineering emerging as the programme with the highest intake of 30,993 seats, according to the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Mumbai, India, June 19, 2014: Online Registration Center was setup at dongri from 17.6.14 to 21.6.14 to assist students passed in SSC for online college admission in Mumbai, India on Thursday, June 19, 2014. (Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)

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The option form filling process for CAP Round 1 is underway from July 28 to July 30.

A total of 244,355 students have registered for engineering admissions this year. The provisional merit list was released on July 22, while the final merit list and seat matrix were published on July 27. The first CAP allotment list will be announced on August 2.

Of the total seats available, 192,030 are open across various reservation categories, while 15,734 seats are reserved under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota and 8,788 seats are available under the Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme (TFWS).

The state is offering admissions to 111 engineering programmes, with computer engineering accounting for the largest share of seats, followed by mechanical engineering (22,496), electronics and telecommunication engineering (20,079), computer science and engineering (18,870), civil engineering (16,077) and information technology (15,306).

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates allotted seats in the first round must confirm their admission by reporting to the allotted institute between August 3 and August 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates allotted seats in the first round must confirm their admission by reporting to the allotted institute between August 3 and August 5. {{/usCountry}}

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