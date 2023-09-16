Ensure quality prasad, Pune FDA tells Ganpati mandals, sweet sellers

As Punekars are all set to celebrate this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Pune on Friday issued an advisory to sweet buyers as well as sellers and citizens.

An artist painting a Ganesha idol at Sadashiv Peth (Kalpesh Nukte/ HT PHOTO)

In its latest advisory, while keeping the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view, the FDA in Pune urged shopkeepers to take precautions and maintain a spotless environment. The FDA also issued a strong warning against the use of adulterants.

The officials have also issued advisory to Ganesh mandals and citizens to ensure there is no untoward incident during the festival.

The organisation also provided customers with a toll-free number through which the customers may alert the agency if they come across any subpar sweets throughout the Ganeshotsav festival.Customers can report items that are of bad quality by calling the toll-free number 1800222356

The violators will be fined and a formal case may be filed against the offenders. The FDA has warned the food business operators (FBO) that strict action will be taken against them in case of violation, as per the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 (FSSA), said the advisory.

Suresh Annapure, JFDA joint commissioner, Pune region said, “A special drive will be conducted across Pune and samples of suspected sweet items and raw materials will be taken and sent for testing. Action will be taken against the shop owners found preparing sweets in unhygienic conditions or if the sweets are adulterated. However, we don’t take action against the Ganpati mandals as their intention is not to make money from the sweets which they prepare and distribute as prasad.”

”The FDA aims at creating awareness among the Ganpati mandals for preparing and distributing safe and hygienic prasad to the public. But stern action will be taken against the food business operators found selling adulterated sweets or preparing sweets in unhygienic conditions,” he added.

Past incident

The FDA officials as part of the Ganpati Festival drive on Tuesday (September 12) seized adulterated food products valued at ₹10.73 lakh from Krishna Food, Pirangut. The FBO was preparing food items in unhygienic condition and the items were suspected to be adulterated and substandard. A stock of adulterated ice cream, skim milk powder, plants, and palm oil were confiscated. The samples have been sent to the lab and the reports are awaited. The FBO has been ordered to shut down and further action will be taken after the lab reports are received, said, the FDA officials.