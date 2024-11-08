Environment issues shaping poll campaigns across Maharashtra

When Siddharth Shirole, the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shivajinagar and contestant in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, took to social media on November 2 to ask, “Other than improving civic infrastructure, what is the one thing you think should be built in our Shivajinagar?”, the responses were telling. In Shivajinagar, Congress candidate Datta Bhairat became the first to make Vetal Tekdi’s preservation a campaign priority. (HT FILE)

Majority of his social media followers requested no new projects but instead sought improvements to existing services—better garbage management, traffic solutions, improved footpaths, and a clear call: no construction on Vetal Tekdi.

“Scrap riverfront, Balbharti-Paud Phata projects…Declare Vetal Tekdi a no-construction zone,” one reply read, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many. Another X user said, “Don’t build. Less is more. If you must build, build gardens, reserve open areas for children to play and for elders to walk. Plant more trees. Add more green cover. More walkable roads. No huge billboards.”

Environmental issues have taken centre stage in Shivajinagar, as it has in many other urban constituencies across Maharashtra. Rising air pollution, deteriorating rivers, and severe traffic congestion have driven citizens from all walks of life to rally for green spaces over new infrastructure. Pune’s residents—from young professionals to underprivileged communities—are united in their demands for a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Similar concerns are resonating in other constituencies. In Nashik’s Anjani Hill area and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the focus is on cleaner air, unpolluted rivers, and sustainable urban planning.

In this election cycle, the candidates appear more committed to addressing green issues, responding to the growing demands of voters and the deteriorating state of the environment. Environmental commitments, once overlooked or only superficially mentioned, now feature prominently in campaign manifestoes, with candidates aligning their platforms with ecologists and environmental advocates. Key topics include air and river pollution, waste management, and groundwater preservation.

In Shivajinagar, Congress candidate Datta Bhairat became the first to make Vetal Tekdi’s preservation a campaign priority. Bhairat has pledged his support to the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti and vowed to oppose the Balbharti-Paud Phata Road and High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) projects that threaten the area’s green cover.

Ajit Gavhane, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate in Bhosari, has laid out an ambitious vision to transform the city into a “Green City” through sustainable initiatives. His manifesto emphasises improving waste management, beautifying public spaces, and expanding green cover along riverfronts and on Charholi and Dudulgaon’s hills. Gavhane also proposes large-scale planting using the Miyawaki technique to bolster urban greenery.

Environmental advocate Indraneel Sadalge, co-founder of the Sahakarnagar Citizens Forum, noted the significance of candidates pledging environmental protection, but cautioned against hollow promises. “Environmental issues and sustainable measures should feature in both the candidate’s and party’s manifestoes. Once in power, they need to make it part of the law and ensure effective implementation. This should not be another hollow promise left unfulfilled after the elections,” he said.

In Chinchwad, BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap plans to reuse 50% of domestic water by expanding sewage treatment plants and promoting rainwater harvesting. To support sustainable energy, he aims to turn the city into an electric vehicle (EV) hub by establishing solar-powered EV charging stations and street lights. Jagtap’s manifesto also includes plans for an eco-tourism park, extensive tree-planting initiatives, and a river development project.

In Nashik, green activist Ashwini Bhat praised candidates for acknowledging environmental issues in their platforms but highlighted the importance of follow-through. “Nashik has severe groundwater depletion. How will people survive without water?” she said. Bhat noted the dangers posed by illegal stone crushers, rampant hill digging, and deforestation linked to a river-linking project, underscoring the need for lasting action over election-time assurances.

This election, Maharashtra’s urban constituencies are demanding a clear shift towards sustainable urban planning, a call for green policies, and most importantly, the assurance that these promises will endure beyond election day and not just remain on paper.