Home / Cities / Pune News / EVs fail trial run for garbage collection: PMC
pune news

EVs fail trial run for garbage collection: PMC

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Four electric vehicles (EVs) supplied by the state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have failed a trial run, as per the civic body’s vehicle department. (Shutterstock (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
By Siddharth Gadkari

PUNE Four electric vehicles supplied by the state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have failed a trial run, as per the civic body’s vehicle department.

The vehicles were used for solid waste disposal.

Hitendre Kurane, superintendent engineer, vehicle department said, “During the trial period, we found that the EVs are not operating properly. They are toppling over. The garbage carriage capacity is also less as compared to existing garbage collection vehicles. We sent a report to the company. We are not interested in using EVs for garbage collection right now.”

Due to increasing fuel prices, PMC is seriously considering the use of EVs. The share of outsourced EV vehicles is currently at 30 per cent of PMC’s fleet and PMC wants to increase to 40 per cent. Currently, PMC spends 20 crore on fuel.

The city generates 2,100 tonnes of solid waste daily, which is collected and transported to processing plants located in different parts of the city. The PMC motor vehicle department spends 90 crore per year for maintenance of vehicles, which includes fuel, repair, maintenance, and salaries.

