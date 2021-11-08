Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Excise department seizes truck with alcohol worth 34.4 lakh in Pune
pune news

Excise department seizes truck with alcohol worth 34.4 lakh in Pune

The excise department’s Pune unit seized alcohol worth ₹34.4 lakh from the Warje Malwadi area of Pune on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the department
The excise department’s Pune unit seized alcohol worth 34.4 lakh from the Warje Malwadi area of Pune on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the department. (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE The excise department’s Pune unit seized alcohol worth 34.4 lakh from the Warje Malwadi area of Pune on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the department.

The officials seized a truck with several boxes of alcohol meant for sale only in Goa, according to Prasad Surve, divisional deputy commissioner of excise department.

The driver Krishna Tulshiram Kande (30), a resident of Ambil Vadgaon in Beed area was arrested in the case registered by excise department under Sections 65(a)(e), 81, 83, 108 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 along with Sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code.

A total 450 boxes containing 19,800 bottles and one truck were seized. Of the 19,800 bottles, 12,840 bottles contained alcohol made in Goa, and 6,960 bottles contained alcohol made in Nashik.

The raid was conducted by the excise department based on an anonymous tip, that a six-wheeled truck was carrying alcohol that was meant for sale only in Goa. The truck was found to be registered in Kolhapur which shares a border with Karnataka state which is enroute to Maharashtra from Goa.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP