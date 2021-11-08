Excise department seizes truck with alcohol worth 34.4 lakh in Pune

PUNE The excise department’s Pune unit seized alcohol worth ₹34.4 lakh from the Warje Malwadi area of Pune on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials seized a truck with several boxes of alcohol meant for sale only in Goa, according to Prasad Surve, divisional deputy commissioner of excise department.

The driver Krishna Tulshiram Kande (30), a resident of Ambil Vadgaon in Beed area was arrested in the case registered by excise department under Sections 65(a)(e), 81, 83, 108 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 along with Sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of Indian Penal Code.

A total 450 boxes containing 19,800 bottles and one truck were seized. Of the 19,800 bottles, 12,840 bottles contained alcohol made in Goa, and 6,960 bottles contained alcohol made in Nashik.

The raid was conducted by the excise department based on an anonymous tip, that a six-wheeled truck was carrying alcohol that was meant for sale only in Goa. The truck was found to be registered in Kolhapur which shares a border with Karnataka state which is enroute to Maharashtra from Goa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}