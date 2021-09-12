Experts raise red flag as Covid norms go for toss during festivities in Pune

PUNE Members of the state Covid task force on Sunday sounded the alarm, cautioning about a possible surge in Covid cases due to large crowds gathering for the ongoing Ganesh festival.

The state government has made it clear it will not impose any additional restrictions, but has appealed to people to follow all Covid norms

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state task force, asked for caution as mass gatherings have increased in Pune and Mumbai.

“We have to be on the red alert. We have to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. We must delay the third Covid wave for as long as possible,” Dr Joshi said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19, said that the last week of September will be crucial as Covid cases may increase post the Ganesh immersion.

No social distancing was possible as devotees queued up outside the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple on Shivaji road on Sunday. Despite mandal authorities urging online darshan huge crowds showed up. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

“Covid-appropriate behaviour is nowhere to be seen in semi-urban and rural areas. Even in the urban parts, only a few people have been following the Covid norms such as wearing masks. It is a dangerous sign. We have seen the effects of negligence. We should all be aware,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Experts have concurred that that Pune and other districts in the western Maharashtra still remain a matter of concern.

Currently, Pune still accounts for 25 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in the state, as per data with the state health department.

“In the list of districts of concern, Pune and Ahmednagar are on top. Then comes Satara, Sangli and Solapur. Mumbai and Thane have now been included in this list. Test positivity rates vary here, but there should be a lot of emphasis on vaccination, masks and Covid- appropriate behaviour in these areas,” said Dr Joshi.

Pune district saw its first Covid wave peak in September 2020, post the 10-day Ganesh festival.

Last year, as per figures released by the state health department, Pune district reported 37,968 fresh Covid cases between August 22 and September 2, the period during which the Ganesh festival was celebrated. The district reported 31,110 cases between August 10 and August 21.

As on September 9, Pune accounted for 12,758 active Covid-19 cases of the 50,000 cases in the state. This number is the highest for any district in Maharashtra. After Pune is Thane, with 5,000 fewer active cases.