Experts suggest vaccinating children below the age of 18 to control cases in that age group

In the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that has hit India, a large number of children below the age of 18 are getting infected, with some even having severe symptoms. In an attempt to control this trend, doctors and experts have suggested that vaccination among children will help keep the numbers low.

Of the total cases, around 3.03 per cent positive patients are below the age of 10 years whereas 6.73 per cent of the total positive cases are between the ages of 11 years to 20 years.

Dr Pradeep Suryavanshi, head of neonatology and paediatric, Sahyadri Hospitals said that the infectivity rate in children is more, fever presentation is more and is resulting in the infection spreading to families including grandparents.

“Therefore, vaccination in children especially in the age group of 10-18 years will help. This is because this is the most active age group where children play and mix with their friends and families. While most of the trials worldwide have happened in the adult age group, the knowledge should be extracted and seen whether it can be applied in paediatrics,” Dr Suryavanshi said.

Dr Ganesh Badge, consultant paediatrician at city-based Columbia Asia Hospital said that vaccinating children is under trial in the U.S.

“The results of this trial by Pfizer-BioNTech are very encouraging as the phase three trials of adolescents between 12 and 15 years with or without prior evidence of Covid infections, demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy and robust antibody responses. Moderna has also begun a phase 2/3 study of children aged between six months and 11 years. However, it is important that a separate clinical trial is held in India before approving any such vaccine. Improving the vaccine coverage of the adult population in India will also help protect children,” said Dr Badge.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric ward at Sassoon General Hospital said that during the second wave many children are testing positive.

“Some children are also critical with severe symptoms of Covid-19. Isolating a child from Covid positive patients is important to ensure the safety of the child,” said Dr Kinikar.

Dr Suchit Tamboli, a paediatrician said that vaccination for children below the age of 18 years is expected to start in July or August.

“India should start a trial of vaccines for children below the age of 18 years. We need to take care of the children by using masks, hand wash, sanitizer, and social distance till the vaccine arrives. Parents should report to paediatricians if the child has fever, cold, cough, loose motions and is not responding to usual treatment and also if has a history of contact with Covid positive patients,” said Dr Tamboli.

Dr Suryavanshi added that isolation of children below the age group of 14 is particularly difficult as they always want to be with their parents.

“In such a case the one with better immunity should get involved and take care of the child during the isolation period. It is also important to ensure the child wears a mask during isolation at home,” said Dr Suryavanshi.

Box

April 23, 2021

Positive cases under the age of 10 years in Maharashtra—1,22,522

Positive cases between 11 to 20 years in Maharashtra—2,72,410

Total positive cases in Maharashtra: 4,041,010

*March 4, 2021

Positive cases under the age of 10 years in Maharashtra—91,054

Positive cases between 11 to 20 years in Maharashtra 1,93,253

total cases in MH: 2,917,285

*December 17, 2020

Positive cases under the age of 10 years in Maharashtra—65,850

Positive cases between 11 to 20 years in Maharashtra 1,26,584

Total positive cases in Maharashtra: 1,889,366

Source: Medical Education and Drugs Department, Public Health department

