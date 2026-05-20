Former Pune corporator murder suspect’s brother shot at: Police

Four unidentified men allegedly opened fire on Akshay Bapu Mhaske alias Bala, the brother of Akash Mhaske, who was arrested for allegedly procuring fire arms from Madhya Pradesh and supplied in murder case of former corportaor Vanraj Andekar in 2024, police said on Wednesday. Police said four men on two-wheelers intercepted Akshay near Samvidhan Chowk around 10 am on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

Police said four men on two-wheelers intercepted Akshay near Samvidhan Chowk around 10 am on Wednesday.

“A bullet reportedly hit him before the attackers allegedly assaulted him with koyatas and fled the spot. Akshay, who is allegedly linked to the Andekar murder case, was taken to Bharati Hospital and doctors said he is in critical condition,” the officer said.

Andekar, who served as a corporator from the undivided Nationalist Congress Party between 2017 and 2022, was murdered on September 1, 2024. He was alone on the day of the murder after attending a family function and was attacked while talking to his cousins near his office at Andekar Chowk.

Police said the dispute began when the Pune Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department took action against a general store in the Nana Peth area owned by Sanjivani Komkar. It was suspected that this move was made under the influence of Vanraj Andekar. Additionally, Sanjivani Komkar, Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Komkar, and Prakash Komkar had a long-standing property dispute with Andekar’s family, which allegedly fueled their anger.

Adding to the tension, in 2023, members of the Andekar gang, including Krishna Andekar, allegedly killed Nikhil Akhade, a key member of Somnath Gaikwad’s gang. Seeking revenge, Gaikwad and the Komkar family allegedly conspired to eliminate Vanraj Andekar.

Andekar was allegedly shot dead by Akash Mhaske, Vivek Kadam, Tushar Kadam, and Sameer Kale, while nine other accused stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Police suspect the attack is part of an ongoing cycle of revenge linked to Andekar’s murder.

Earlier, Ayush Komkar was killed in a similar attack, while in another incident, the autorickshaw-driver brother of one of the suspects was also murdered.

Police said Wednesday’s incident is being viewed as the third attack connected to the murder case.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the attackers, and further investigation is underway.