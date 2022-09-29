Externed criminal from Pune among three arrested for creating ruckus at hotel

Three persons, including an externed criminal, were arrested for creating ruckus and threatening a hotel owner in Kiwale area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Wednesday, said police.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Walmiki (27), a resident of Dehu road, who was externed from Pimpri Chinchwad city for the last six months; Dattaraya Diwate (42) and Rushikesh Dogra (29), both residents of Kiwale.

According to a complaint filed by hotel staffer Prakash Dungar Dev, on Wednesday night at around 10:30 pm, all accused came for dinner at Renuka Hotel. One of the accused earlier on Tuesday went without paying their food and liquor bills. Again, on Wednesday he came with others and refused to pay food and liquor bills. When hotel staffers asked him to pay the bills, he created a ruckus at the hotel and threatened to kill him.

When hotel manager Kartik Shetti intervened in the matter, the accused threatened him with dire consequences.

P Govale, police sub-inspector said, “As per the complaint filed by the hotel staffer, we have arrested all the accused and found that one of the accused was externed from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.’’

Dehu road police have registered a case under sections 384 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 427 (Mischief causing damage), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).