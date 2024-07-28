Externed from Gujarat, Amit Shah still home minister: Pawar

PUNE Days after Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar and dubbed him as the “ringleader of corruption”, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief hit back, saying it was strange that a person who had been externed from Gujarat by the Supreme Court was leading such an important ministry in the country. After Amit Shah (in pic) dubbed Sharad Pawar ‘ringleader of corruption’, the NCP (SP) said it was strange that a person who had been externed from Gujarat by the SC was leading an important ministry. (FILE PIC)

“A few days ago, home minister Amit Shah attacked me and called me a few things. He called me the ‘commander of all the corrupt people in the country.’ Strangely, when he (Shah) was in Gujarat, he misused the law. For that, the Supreme Court externed him from the state. The one who was externed by the Supreme Court is holding charge of the Union Home Ministry now,” Pawar said speaking at Sambhajinagar on Friday.

“The way the people in whose hands this country is, are taking the wrong path, we should think about it; or else, I am 100% confident that they will take the country on the wrong path. We must pay attention to this,” said Pawar.

In 2010, Shah was externed from the state of Gujarat for two years in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He was eventually acquitted of all charges in 2014.

This comes after Amit Shah mounted a scathing attack on opposition stalwart and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the latter’s home district of Pune by calling him the ‘Sargana’ (ringleader) of the corrupt people in the country.

“If there is the biggest ‘sargana’(ringleader) of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. I am saying it openly that Pawar has institutionalised corruption in the country,” Shah had said.

Shah had also accused the veteran politician of doing nothing for the country’s welfare and Maharashtra when he was in power.