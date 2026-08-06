Fact-finding panel visits Bharti Vidyapeeth police station as MSHRC probes accused parade on vehicle bonnet

A fact-finding committee appointed by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Wednesday visited the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, examined records related to the incident in which three murder accused were tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded through parts of the area, and recorded statements of police officials. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week.

The commission said it would examine whether the police commissioner and the DCP failed to prevent the alleged human rights violations or abetted them through inaction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The MSHRC ordered the inquiry after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, calling it “barbaric” and saying it reflected a state of “jungle raj”. It observed that publicly humiliating suspects before any determination of guilt prima facie violated their constitutional rights to dignity and due process.

In its August 3 order, a full bench headed by chairperson Justice A. M. Badar issued notices to the Maharashtra chief secretary, director general of police, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Milind Mohite and Bharti Vidyapeeth police station senior inspector Mansingh Patil.

Referring to media reports and video footage, the commission said the accused were allegedly forced to walk on their knees, assaulted in public and later tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle. It further observed that members of the public were allegedly allowed to assault them in the presence of police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission said it would examine whether the police commissioner and the DCP failed to prevent the alleged human rights violations or abetted them through inaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission said it would examine whether the police commissioner and the DCP failed to prevent the alleged human rights violations or abetted them through inaction. {{/usCountry}}

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The inquiry is being conducted by Datta Karale, special inspector general of police attached to the MSHRC, assisted by registrar Vijay Kedar and superintendent of police Viswas Pandhare.

Meanwhile, some residents backed the police action. Madhukar Joshi, a senior citizen from Katraj, said, “There is a need for strong action against those accused of heinous crimes such as murder. The police acted in the larger interest of citizens’ safety and the security of society.”