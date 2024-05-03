Fadnavis avoids attacking Sharad Pawar 

Though Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held two public rallies for Sunetra Pawar on Friday in Phursungi and Warje, he avoided criticising Sharad Pawar or Supriya Sule. Fadnavis vowed to resolve the tax issue for merged villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following the Lok Sabha election. (HT PHOTO)

Instead, he emphasized that the general elections are a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing one of the rallies, Fadnavis said, “The Baramati Lok Sabha election is not between Ajit dada (Ajit Pawar), Sharad Pawar saheb, or Sunetra Pawar. The election is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.”

Instead of discussing local politics, Fadnavis focused on national issues and how Prime Minister Modi is handling them.

Fadnavis stated, “This election is between only two parties. The first is Maha Yuti, led by Prime Minister Modi, and the second is the INDI alliance, which includes several parties. We have an outstanding leader in PM Modi, but the INDI alliance lacks any leader capable of serving as Prime Minister. They claim that they will change the Prime Minister every few months.

He went on to say: “In the INDI alliance, Sonia Gandhi wants to give leadership to Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar wants to give a chance to Supriya Sule and Uddhav Thackeray is thinking of his son Aditya Thackeray, but only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give chance to the common people.”

Fadnavis vowed to resolve the tax issue for merged villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following the Lok Sabha election.