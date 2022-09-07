Fadnavis, Narvekar to visit Moscow to unveil bust of Annabhau Sathe’s bust

Social reformer, poet, and writer Annabhau Sathe’s bust will be formally unveiled by Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar in Moscow, Russia on September 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Margarita Rudomino Foreign Languages Study Centre had installed the bust in memory of Annabhau Sathe two years ago in the institute. However, it will not be formally unveiled next week.

There was immense influence of the Russian revolution on the writings of Annabhau Sathe. Sathe’s literature was influenced by leftist ideology and he was overwhelmed by the workers’ revolution led by Lenin in Russia.His literary work includes Powada of Stalingrad, My Journey to Russia, and many stories and novels have been translated into Russian language.

“It is my honour to unveil Annabhau Sathe’s bust in Moscow where I will be going with Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar,” Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

An international conference has been organised in Russia to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations under the department of Eurasian Studies, Mumbai University. The conference will be held on Sept 14 and 15 at Rudmino Margareta Foreign Language Library in Moscow. Mumbai University has played an important role in this project along with the Council of Indian Cultural Relations (ICCR) from India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Council For Historical Research (ICHR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said, “Today there is a section of people in Moscow who have affection and respect for Annabhau Sathe and it is an honour that his portrait and bust are being inaugurated in Russia.”