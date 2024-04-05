Fadnavis to visit Indapur

Pune: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked all its cadre at Baramati Lok Sabha constituency to get activated to ensure victory for Sunetra Pawar, the party’s senior leaders and supporters are also joining the poll campaign. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Indapur on April 5 to interact with Harshwardhan Patil and his supporters, and take part in Sunetra’s campaign, said a BJP leader. (HT FILE)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Indapur on Friday (April 5) to interact with Harshwardhan Patil and his supporters, and take part in Sunetra’s campaign, said a BJP leader.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fadnavis and chief minister Eknath Shinde had managed to convince Vijay Shivtare to withdraw his nomination.

Former minister Patil and Ajit Pawar have traditionally been political rivals in local politics.

Earlier, Patil had written to home minister Fadnavis and pointed out how he is being threatened by members of Mahayuti alliance partners. Fadnavis later held two meetings with Patil at Mumbai, and will now be visiting Indapur.