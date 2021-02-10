Home / Cities / Pune News / Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday
pune news

Fadnavis to visit PMC on Thursday

PUNE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday to review various projects carried out by the municipal body
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:11 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday to review various projects carried out by the municipal body.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that Fadnavis would visit the PMC headquarters in the afternoon.

Mohol said, “Fadnavis would take the review of various projects with the municipal commissioner and other officers and later address the media.”

During Fadnavis’s leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, got a clear majority in Pune Municipal Corporation. According to a civic official on condition of anonymity, Fadnavis used to monitor the progress of various city’s projects during his tenure.

The 24x7 water project, formation of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), purchase of electric buses and planning of (HCMTR) high capacity mass transit route was carried out when Fadnavis was the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP