Fake bank call costs man, daughter 6 lakh in Pune

A woman from Pune and her father were duped of ₹6 lakh by caller who claimed to be a bank employee
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HTC

The complaint was lodged by a 45-year-old woman in the case. She told the police that she received a call on her number by a person who claimed to be an employee of the bank in which the complainant has a joint account with her father.

The caller managed to get the complainant to give her father’s contact details. When the man called the father, he revealed confidential information as well as an OTP linked to the account.

In three days between August 21 and August 24, the two lost 5,94,500 from their account through multiple online transactions.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station. Police inspector Anita Hiwarkar of Bibwewadi police station is investigating the case.

