Fake journalist among four held for bid to rob businessman of 1 crore in Pune

Narhe police on Saturday arrested four men, including one posing as a journalist, for allegedly attempting to rob a businessman of ₹1 crore in cash.

Police are searching for another suspect allegedly involved in the conspiracy. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ashish Tiwari, who allegedly posed as a journalist, Ganesh Kadam, Vikram Chakankar and Amey Karle. Police are searching for another suspect allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

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According to police, the complainant, a stationery businessman from Talegaon Dabhade, was carrying ₹1 crore in cash to deposit at a private bank on Saturday afternoon. He and an associate were travelling in a car driven by Chakankar, who allegedly diverted it towards Navale Bridge instead of the bank. There, two men posing as police officers intercepted the vehicle, claimed they had information about “illegal cash” being transported, and tried to seize the money.

The accused then allegedly took the businessman and the cash to the Khed Shivapur police outpost to lend credibility to the operation. During the commotion, Tiwari allegedly introduced himself as a journalist and tried to take possession of the cash. The attempt failed after the businessman resisted.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have booked the accused for attempted robbery, impersonation and other relevant offences. They are also probing whether any personnel at the outpost were involved. Further investigation is underway.​ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have booked the accused for attempted robbery, impersonation and other relevant offences. They are also probing whether any personnel at the outpost were involved. Further investigation is underway.​ {{/usCountry}}

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