Fake police dupe senior citizen of valuables worth 75,000

Two fraudsters posing as cops dupe a 60-year-old citizen of gold ornaments worth ₹75,000 under the pretense of checking valuables for safety. According to the police, the senior citizen from Lohegaon was riding a motorcycle when the two men stopped him, claiming to be police officers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Lohegaon-Wagholi Road in front of Indian Oil petrol pump, Santnagar between 9.55am and 10.15am on Monday.

According to the police, the senior citizen from Lohegaon was riding a motorcycle when the two men stopped him, claiming to be police officers. They warned him about rising theft cases in the area and advised him to remove his gold ornaments for safekeeping in his motorcycle dicky. Under the pretense of wrapping the valuables securely, the fraudsters skillfully stole the ornaments worth ₹75,000 and fled.

The complainant later approached the police.

In another incident, a 64-year-old woman gave away gold jewellery worth ₹1.60 lakh to three unidentified accused near a footpath in front of Shubh Gateway Society.

According to the police, the trio approached the elderly, who was walking, and citing recent chain-snatching incidents told her to keep valuables in a bag. When the victim removed valuables, the accused snatched it and fled.