Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fake police dupe senior citizen of valuables worth 75,000

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 10:52 PM IST

The incident was reported on Lohegaon-Wagholi Road in front of Indian Oil petrol pump, Santnagar between 9.55am and 10.15am on Monday

Two fraudsters posing as cops dupe a 60-year-old citizen of gold ornaments worth 75,000 under the pretense of checking valuables for safety.

According to the police, the senior citizen from Lohegaon was riding a motorcycle when the two men stopped him, claiming to be police officers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the senior citizen from Lohegaon was riding a motorcycle when the two men stopped him, claiming to be police officers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Lohegaon-Wagholi Road in front of Indian Oil petrol pump, Santnagar between 9.55am and 10.15am on Monday.

According to the police, the senior citizen from Lohegaon was riding a motorcycle when the two men stopped him, claiming to be police officers. They warned him about rising theft cases in the area and advised him to remove his gold ornaments for safekeeping in his motorcycle dicky. Under the pretense of wrapping the valuables securely, the fraudsters skillfully stole the ornaments worth 75,000 and fled.

The complainant later approached the police.

In another incident, a 64-year-old woman gave away gold jewellery worth 1.60 lakh to three unidentified accused near a footpath in front of Shubh Gateway Society.

According to the police, the trio approached the elderly, who was walking, and citing recent chain-snatching incidents told her to keep valuables in a bag. When the victim removed valuables, the accused snatched it and fled.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On