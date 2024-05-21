Family of 2 killed by Porsche alleges police misbehaviour, Pune CP orders probe

The Pune Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, announced on Tuesday that he had ordered an inquiry into allegations that relatives of the deceased in a recent accident case were threatened at the Yerawada Police Station. Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage revealed the accused was driving at full speed and was intoxicated at the time of the accident. HT Photo

While Kumar stated that there was no immediate confirmation of such an incident, he emphasised that if any police official or staff member was found to have assisted the accused, strict action would be taken against them.

The case in question involves a 17-year-old son of a prominent Pune builder who, while driving a speeding Porsche, collided with and killed two technicians. The police's handling of the case has drawn criticism from political parties and on social media, prompting both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, to personally contact the Police Commissioner to ensure that there were no lapses in the investigation.

Following a call from Fadnavis on Monday, the Chief Minister also called Kumar on Tuesday, demanding stern action against the minor, who was reportedly driving at 160 kilometres per hour while under the influence of alcohol.

Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage revealed the accused was driving at full speed and was intoxicated at the time of the accident. He defended the police's decision to invoke stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, stating, "The police had registered an offence under IPC 304 and moved an application before the court that it was a heinous case and the accused be tried as an adult. However, both the applications were rejected, and the court unfortunately released the accused on bail."

The police have since submitted an application to the district court, requesting that the juvenile be tried as an adult due to the heinous nature of the crime. A hearing on the matter is expected to take place today. In addition, the police have registered offences against two public owners, two managers, and the father under the Juvenile Justice and Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) as part of a strong response against all those found involved in the case due to their negligence and violation of rules.

Responding to allegations that the police applied soft sections to allegedly assist the accused in obtaining bail, Kumar said, "We are ready to discuss with any legal panel which will suggest strong recommendations as per law for prosecuting the accused. Two innocents have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, and we believe in taking strong action."

He further emphasised that the police are following the law and are not under pressure from any quarter. "We are publicly inviting all legal experts who can suggest better or stringent recommendations in connection with the case," he added.

The incident has shocked the city of Pune, where two technicians lost their lives after being struck by an overspeeding Porsche driven by the teenage son of a prominent builder on Sunday.