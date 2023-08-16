Family donates organs of brain-dead police constable from Pimpri-Chinchwad, saves four lives

Organs donated by family members of a 38-year-old brain-dead police constable from Pimpri-Chinchwad, who had suffered fatal injuries in a road accident, saved the lives of four people. The liver, kidneys, heart, and pancreas were donated to recipients at different hospitals across the city.

The liver, kidneys, heart, and pancreas were donated to recipients at different hospitals across the city. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police constable from the crime branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police met with an accident on August 3 in Moshi while returning home on a motorcycle. He was brought to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital and later shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Given the severe head injury that he suffered he was declared brain dead on August 13.

Officials of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) said that the family agreed to donate the organs after undergoing counselling.

Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, zonal transplant coordination committee, said, one kidney and pancreas were allocated to Jupiter Hospital and another kidney and liver were donated to patients on the waiting list at Ruby Hall Clinic.

“The heart was sent to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) on August 14. The recipient of the heart was a 46-year-old junior commissioned officer suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gokhale, further informed that the heart transplant at AICTS was the seventh heart transplant performed this year by the ZTCC, Pune.

“The decision of donating a family member’s organs, especially after a sudden accident, is very difficult, but we have seen over the years that people are more aware and have greater acceptance of the idea of organ donation,” she said.

Dr Prasad Muglikar, medical director, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that one liver was given to a 57-year-old patient working with the National Institute of Virology and a kidney transplant was done on another 57-year-old patient who works with the police department.

“Both procedures were performed on August 13. The patients were on the waiting list and are doing well,” said, Dr Muglikar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Rajendra Pathankar, chief executive officer of Jupiter Hospital said, the one kidney and pancreas transplant was done on a 55-year-old woman on August 14.

“The woman was on our waitlist for a long time and came for regular dialysis sessions. The patient is doing well and is currently under observation,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON