Satara clashes: Family’s sole bread-earner, lone son dies in mob attack

Pune: Noorulhasan Liaquat Shikalgar (30) of Pusesawali in Satara district, who died during a mob attack on Sunday, was the lone son of the family.

A road wears a deserted look during a curfew after clash between two groups over a controversial post on social media at Pusesawali village in Satara on Tuesday. (PTI)

His maternal grandfather and two uncles served the Indian Army, said members of Noorulhasan family, expressing shock over an incident involving social media post that triggered riots in Satara district, leading to the death of “innocent man”.

Noorulhasan’s mother Zainab retired from the local public health centre and his father, Liaquat, teaches Arabic to children at a local madrasa in Pusesawali village.

A diploma holder in civil engineering, Noorulhasan got married some six months ago and his wife is pregnant, said another family member.

Maternal uncle Siraj Shikalgar, a retired army personnel, who worked with the Corp of Signals, said Noorulhasan’s death has been shocking for the family. “Noorulhasan was the only son of my sister Zainab and used to do menial jobs, take small-time contracts and look after the field. His parents have been left alone due to his untimely murder and he was the only earning person of the family,” said Siraj.

At the time of the incident, Noorulhasan was inside a makeshift place of worship in the village with a few others. A mob, irked over “derogatory posts” on social media, pelted stones at the place and attacked them, according to family members of the victim.

“Noorulhasan and others present at the spot were injured after a mob of around 100 to 150 persons threw stones and physically attacked them. Noorulhasan was injured and eventually died,” said Jitendra Dudi, Satara district collector.

Another senior police officer said that investigation is on to find the cause of the attack.

According to the police, as many as 23 people have been booked in the case, four minors detained and four are absconding.

“The accused were remanded to four-day police custody by the local court on Tuesday. The mob came from nine villages, including Karawadi, Karad, Pargaon and Karambi.

Three first information reports (FIRs) have been filed, with first pertaining to social media posts, another for murder and rioting, and third for obstruction while discharging duty. A senior police official monitoring the investigation said that 23 persons have been arrested in the case related to murder, and two have been apprehended for social media post.

Zainab said “We had nothing to do with what happened to us. We are dependent on our milch animals and our son used to do menial jobs and run the family. We have lost our only son who took care of us and prayed five times a day. He lost his life for no fault of his.”

Following the clashes, the village was shut as the police imposed Section 144 of CrPC while internet services have been suspended.

Siraj said, “Besides pelting stones, they (mob) physically attacked Noorulhasan and those who had gathered at the place of worship. Noorulhasan succumbed to injuries on head, neck and chest. The police initially took him to Aundh hospital and later Satara government hospital where he was declared dead.”