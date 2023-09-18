Farmers seek relief from govt as tomato prices slide

Pune

The sudden drop in tomato prices within a month, from ₹ 200 per kg in August to ₹ 2 in September, recently drove farmers from Marathwada and north Maharashtra to destroy their produce. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Concerned about soaring tomato prices, the Central government took steps to offer respite to consumers about two months ago. However, the drastic drop in tomato prices in recent days has prompted farmers to seek relief from both State and Central governments.

Farmers and traders from the Ghodegaon Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets protested against the State government on Monday, demanding relief from price cuts for tomatoes and onions.

In the evening, however, State Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) Ajit Pawar summoned them to a meeting to discuss the matter.

“When tomatoes and onions became expensive, the Central government stepped in and imported tomatoes from other countries. Higher export duties were levied on onions. Tomatoes were acquired and made affordable to consumers. Now that tomato prices have dropped, the central and state governments must purchase tomatoes at ₹25 per kg in order to provide relief to farmers in this situation. Otherwise, a tomato protest will be organised soon on the Mantralaya in Mumbai,” stated Devdutt Nikam, former Chairman of the Manchar APMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sudden drop in tomato prices within a month, from ₹200 per kg in August to ₹2 in September, recently drove farmers from Marathwada and north Maharashtra to destroy their produce as they could not recover even the minimal transportation cost. Farmers threw tomatoes on the road in the most recent instance.

A meeting of farmers’ organisations and farmers was convened in the morning at the tomato market in Narayangaon under the leadership of former chairman Devdutt Nikam and Shivsena (Uddhav Thackeray Group) Taluka chief Mauli Khandagale to establish the course of the farmers’ movement. The decision to stage a tomato protest against the ministry was announced at this time.

Devdutt Nikam said, “The state cooperative minister Dilip Valse Patil is giving information that he has participated in the Cabinet for the welfare and development of farmers. He gets along well with the Prime Minister. As a result, Cooperation Minister Valse Patil and MLA Atul Benke should meet with the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister to resolve the problems of onion and tomato producers. While tomatoes were in short supply in July and August due to higher harvest, supply has now outgrown demand, and farmers are dissatisfied with falling rates.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While tomatoes were in short supply in July and August, with higher harvest, the supply has now outgrown demand and as a result, farmers are unhappy with falling rates.

“The State and even the Central government are taking decisions which are not in favour of the farmers. About ₹19 crore of onion subsidy of Junnar and Manchar APMC is yet to be received by the farmers. It was announced to buy onion at the rate of ₹2,410 through NAFED. After the increase in the price of tomatoes, the government bought tomatoes. However, no action is taken after the price falls. The government should give subsidies to tomato producers. Tomatoes should be bought at ₹25 per kg is our demand otherwise, a tomato protest will be held on the Mantralaya in Mumbai,” Nikam said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON