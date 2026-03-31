Faster charging system to cut PMPML bus breakdowns

The electric bus service of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), which has been hit by frequent disruptions due to traffic congestion and slow charging systems, is set for a major upgrade. The civic transport body has decided to replace in April existing alternating current (AC) chargers with direct current (DC) fast chargers across all depots, with technical support from Olectra. According to officials, it currently takes nearly five hours to fully charge an e-bus using AC chargers. (FILE)

The shift is expected to cut charging time by half, improve operational efficiency and significantly reduce mid-route breakdowns, officials said.

According to officials, it currently takes nearly five hours to fully charge an e-bus using AC chargers. Due to this long duration—compounded by traffic delays—drivers often skip full charging cycles. As a result, partially charged buses frequently run out of power mid-route, disrupting services, causing trip cancellations and adding to commuter inconvenience as well as financial losses for the transport body.

PMPML operates a fleet of 535 e-buses, and such inefficiencies have affected service reliability.

Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director of PMPML, said on Tuesday, “Through Olectra, we will replace the existing AC charging system with DC fast chargers across all depots. Discussions on implementation have been completed. We aim to roll out the upgraded infrastructure across all depots within the next two months.”

At present, e-buses are expected to return to depots by 12.30 pm for charging during the second operational shift. Heavy traffic forces many to reach only by 2 pm or later. With DC fast chargers, charging time is expected to come down to around two hours.