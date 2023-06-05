1 dead, 3 injured as railing of dais collapses due to heavy rain in Pune

A stage collapsed during a bullock cart race in Wadki Village on Sunday that led to the death of one person and left three others injured.

Spectators and officials rushed to the scene to aid the victims and ensure their safety. Injured were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, however, one person succumbed to his injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday at around 4:30 pm at the popular annual event held on the outskirts of Pune city. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Koli. Shubham Lokhande, Mayur Lokhande and Vikas Dhamale were injured in this incident.

As per police information, a sudden spell of rain had many people rushed for cover, resulting in an overcrowded stage. Within no time, the railing of the stage collapsed from one side and the victims who were present there to save themselves from the rain were trapped under it.

The bullock cart race, a traditional sport deeply rooted in the local culture, draws a significant crowd each year. Participants from nearby villages gather to showcase their expertise in manoeuvring bullock carts through a challenging racecourse. However, this year’s event took an unforeseen turn, resulting in an untoward incident.

Local authorities, including the Loni Kalbhor police and event organisers, were quick to respond to the incident. The area was cordoned off, and a thorough investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the stage collapse.

