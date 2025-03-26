Fate of Waghya’s statue hangs in the balance as debate over its removal intensifies

PUNE: A fresh controversy has erupted over the statue of Waghya – the dog known for its undying loyalty to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – after Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, president of the Raigad Development Corporation and former Member of Parliament (MP), proposed its removal from Raigad Fort. The move has elicited sharp criticism, especially from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. Former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati proposes removal of statue of Waghya, the dog known for its loyalty to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from Raigad Fort. (HT)

On March 22, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging that Waghya’s statue be removed from Raigad Fort. He claimed that there is no credible historical evidence to support Waghya’s existence or the widely-held belief that the dog immolated himself at Shivaji Maharaj’s funeral pyre. Labelling the statue an ‘encroachment’ on the heritage site, he gave an ultimatum that the statue be removed by May 31.

On Tuesday, OBC leader Laxman Hake held a press conference in Pune, opposing Sambhajiraje’s proposal. Hake emphasised that the statue holds deep cultural and emotional significance, especially for the Dhangar (shepherd) community, which reveres Waghya as a symbol of unwavering loyalty. Hake argued that removing the statue was akin to erasing an important historical narrative which has been part of Maharashtra’s cultural fabric for nearly a century.

Hake and historian Sanjay Sonawani put forward historical references supporting Waghya’s existence and importance back in the time of Shivaji Maharaj. Sonawani cited a German book, Negotiations: Authors and Subjects of Books I-X (1834-1852) published in 1930 which states that after Shivaji Maharaj’s death in 1680, a shrine was erected at his cremation site and a dog identified as Waghya leaped into the Chhatrapati’s funeral pyre, demonstrating its devotion to its master. Sonawani also pointed to a 1678 sculpture commissioned by Rani Mallabai of the Belwadi Sansthan in Karnataka, which depicts Shivaji Maharaj alongside his dog. Furthermore, Sonawani referenced C G Gogate’ 1905 book which mentions Waghya, underscoring the dog’s iconic presence in Shivaji Maharaj’s life. “‘Rajsanyas’ is a Marathi play written by Ram Ganesh Gadkari in 1919 which explores the relationship between the Chhatrapati and his loyal dog Waghya,” Sonawani informed. “The Arpan patrika (letter of offering) of the play was dedicated to Waghya in which Gadkari wrote that Waghya’s statue was erected in front of Shivaji Maharaj’s samadhi. We have more than four historical evidences of the existence of Waghya. Then how can anybody ignore it,” Sonawani questioned.

Hake accused Sambhajiraje of deliberately reviving the issue. “Sambhajiraje Bhosale has unnecessarily revived the demand for the statue’s removal, creating unrest in society. He has deliberately given the May 31 ultimatum, coinciding with the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar. At a time when the issue of Aurangzeb’s grave is already fuelling tensions between Hindus and Muslims, this matter is now creating a divide between the Maratha and Dhangar communities,” Hake stressed. He argued that Sambhajiraje should have approached the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and not the chief minister. Hake announced plans to oppose the move by submitting petitions to the state government, central government, and ASI, along with historical evidence. He warned of legal action to ensure that the statue remains intact.

Waghya’s statue was erected in 1936, funded as part of a small memorial by a donation from prince Tukoji Holkar of Indore, member of the Dhangar community. The gesture immortalised the legend of Waghya among certain groups. Hake argued that its removal would amount to disrespecting the cultural heritage and contributions of these communities. Meanwhile, the controversy is not at all new as in 2012, members of the ‘Sambhaji Brigade’, a Maratha outfit, removed the bronze statue of Waghya from Raigad Fort, leading to the arrest of more than 50 individuals. In response, Sonawani and others staged a hunger strike, prompting the then-home minister R R Patil to reinstate the statue. Cut to the present, the fate of Waghya’s statue hangs in the balance as the debate over its removal continues to intensify.