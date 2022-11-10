Father and son; Pune village remembers giving India two top judges

Pune: Kanesar, a small village in Pune district, has earned the reputation of giving two chief justices for India, and the second, Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, was sworn in as India’s 50th chief justice by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

His father, Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India, serving from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

The Chandrachuds have preserved their 250-old-wada (old cluster of home) at the village located in Khed tehsil.

The villagers are proud of two of their natives being appointed as top judge.

According to villagers, the Chandrachuds carry the legacy of being illustrious legal luminaries during the then Peshwa rule and owned agricultural land in the village. The locals plan to build a library in the name of Justice DY Chandrachud. Villagers said the Chandrachud family visits the village annually to pay obeisance to their family deity Devi Nimgaon Khandoba.

Sunanda Chandrachud, a relative staying in the village, said, “Justice DY Chandrachud was talented since schooldays. We are confident that he will be a citizens’ judge.”

Retired teacher Ashok Mhasgude said, “Once when I was walking with a group of students to the school, Justice Chandrachud met us and motivated the students to study hard and work towards achieving the aim in life. He shook hands with everyone and has been a very humble person. We are proud of his achievement.”

Villager Laxman Maruti Tamhane said, “Justice Chandrachud has come to the village on different occasions. The last visit was to attend a bar association programme two years ago. He had visited their ancestral house and met villagers.”