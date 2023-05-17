Pune man dies by suicide over threats regarding daughter’s marriage

A 40-year-old man died by suicide in Hadapsar due to threats of obstructing his daughter’s marriage, said police officials on Tuesday. The incident occurred last week.

The Hadapsar police on Tuesday registered a case against Mukesh Gopal Dede (21), a resident of Kharadi, for threatening the deceased.

According to police officials, the accused expressed his desire to marry the deceased’s daughter, but he refused as the accused was unemployed.

When the deceased was in search of other suitors for his daughter, he faced persistent threats from the accused.

The relentless harassment and intimidation took a toll on the father leading him to take the drastic step. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said police officials.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

