Taken out for ‘dinner’, Pune teen killed with chilli powder by father and uncle: Cops

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father and paternal uncle, who told police that they were troubled by her behaviour, including abusing family members, staying out at night, substance use and threatening to implicate family members in false cases, said police on Friday.

Investigators analysed more than 2,000 vehicles and tracked CCTV footage for over 15 days. (PTI/Representational)

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The accused, identified as Hanumant Damodar Jadhav from Ambegaon Khurd, Pune and his brother Balu Ankush Jadhav from Talegaon Dabhade, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Harshada Hanumant Jadhav, a resident of Jambhulwadi in Ambegaon Khurd, Pune district.

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Woman’s body found near isolated road in Satara

Nikhil Pingale, superintendent of police, Satara, said, “Harshada’s body was found at an isolated spot along the Shirwal-Rajewadi road in Rajewadi, Khandala taluka, on September 14. As her identity was unknown and the circumstances were suspicious, police initially registered an accidental death report at Shirwal police station.”

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation eventually led police to the vehicle allegedly used to transport and dump the body, which led to the deceased’s identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation eventually led police to the vehicle allegedly used to transport and dump the body, which led to the deceased’s identification. {{/usCountry}}

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The Satara local crime branch subsequently began investigating the case to identify the deceased and determine whether she had been murdered.

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Vehicle trail helps identify deceased woman

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A team led by police sub-inspector Chandrakant Pujari examined CCTV footage, conducted technical analysis and checked routes between Shirwal, Pune and Bhor for 16 days.

Vishwajeet Ghodke, police inspector (local crime branch), said, “During the investigation, our team analysed over 2,000 vehicles for more than 15 days and subsequently confirmed a suspicious movement of a car that led us to Ambegaon, resulting in the accused’s arrest.”

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Father and uncle allegedly took woman out on pretext of dinner

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According to police, the accused father and uncle allegedly took Harshada in a vehicle on the pretext of going out for dinner. They allegedly put chilli powder in her eyes and mouth and then pressed her mouth and nose with their hands, causing her death.

Police subsequently arrested the accused and handed them over to Shirwal police station on Thursday.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1), 238 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).