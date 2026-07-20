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Father-in-law & son-in-law arrested for robbing trader of 6.5 lakh

According to the police, the robbery took place on July 9, when the complainant, a trader, was returning home with his daily cash collection

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 08:21 AM IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Pune city police have arrested a father-in-law and his son-in-law for allegedly robbing a trader of 6.5 lakh in cash in the Swargate area. The duo plotted the crime to repay mounting financial debts; the police said.

Taking advantage of this insider knowledge, he allegedly shared the trader’s movements and schedule with his son-in-law, who carried out the robbery. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Taking advantage of this insider knowledge, he allegedly shared the trader’s movements and schedule with his son-in-law, who carried out the robbery. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused – identified as Sohel Khan, 35, from Market Yard; his father-in-law, Jayant Rajnikant Shah, 59, from Gangadhan Chowk, Market Yard; and their associate, Tausif Bagwan, 30, from Bhimpura Camp – were arrested two days ago by the Swargate police.

According to the police, the robbery took place on July 9, when the complainant, a trader, was returning home with his daily cash collection. The accused allegedly intercepted him near his residence in the Swargate area, snatched the bag containing 6.5 lakh in cash, and fled from the spot on a motorcycle.

Yashvanth Nikam, senior police inspector at Swargate police station, said, “The investigation revealed that the father-in-law had worked for the complainant for several years and was familiar with his routine of carrying substantial cash collections every day. Taking advantage of this insider knowledge, he allegedly shared the trader’s movements and schedule with his son-in-law, who carried out the robbery.”

 
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