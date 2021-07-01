Father-son booked for attempted murder of son’s wife

A businessman from Pune and his son were booked for attempted murder and unnatural sexual assault of the son’s wife who has lodged a complaint.

The accused were identified as Ganesh alias Kedar Gaikwad (36) and Nanasaheb Shankarrao Gaikwad (70) both residents of Aundh. The accused businessmen own NS Gaikwad Infra companies that is into real estate development, hospitality and infrastructure projects, according to their website.

Ganesh Gaikwad is also a member of the Indian national congress political party.

The two men are facing a case of extortion and kidnapping of a hypnotist that was registered against them in January this year.

The woman claimed in her complaint that the abuse happened between May 2019 and June 2019.

The two men allegedly beat her up and the husband forced her into unnatural sexual acts, according to her. The 36-year-old man had once fired a gun in her direction which she had alleged ducked. The 70-year-old man had beaten her up with a wooden stick, she submitted in her complaint.

A case under Sections 377 (unnatural sex), 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily casuing grievous hurt), 504, 506, 109 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(27) of Arms Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.