Father-son duo die in accident at Sangli

A father-son duo from Pune district died and two others were injured in a road accident near Kokrud, Sangli district on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Ashok Ghogare (35) and Aarav Mahendra Ghogare (4), both residents of Bavada in Indapur tehsil. Others including Rupali Ghogare and Shivendra Ghogare were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Karad.

According to police, the accident took place as the driver lost control of the car and hit the guardrail of the bridge causing the accident.

Sanjay Patil, police sub-inspector at Kokrud police station is investigating the case.