FDA crackdown on adulteration continues, 104 kg of paneer confiscated

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, has confiscated samples of 104 kilograms of paneer from the city and the samples are sent for further testing. Officials confirmed that the teams from FDA are conducting raids at various places across the city to check for adulterated food and sweet items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Naragude, joint commissioner of FDA (Food), said that 104 kg of paneer was confiscated on Thursday.

“We have confiscated the paneer from Tirumala Dairy, Shukrawar peth in Pune. The total paneer cost ₹27,040. The samples of the paneer are sent for further testing and reports will be available soon. We received a tip regarding adulterated paneer at the outlet,” said Naragude.

He added that the paneer manufactured here was made from oil.

“We have sent the samples for further testing. We are conducting more drives for food items and especially fast-related food items during the festive season. There is also a drive conducted across five districts where fast-related items like ‘Bhagar’ and ‘Bhagar’ making flour are tested,” said Naragude.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the department is conducting raids in Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Pune and Satara districts.

“The drive will continue till the Dussehra festival. There are multiple drives to check food and fast items. We have earlier as well, found adulterated paneer and cooking oil during the festive season. We are also keeping a check on khawa,” said Naragude.

After the Ganpati festival, FDA seized 1,199 kgs of adulterated paneer worth ₹2.39 lakh, 4,073 kgs of skimmed milk powder worth ₹18.71 lakh, 1,048 kgs RBD palmolein oil worth ₹1.53 lakh, totally worth ₹22.65 lakh, said officials.