Pune News

FDA draws 150 samples, seizes 31.02 lakh stock in Pune

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 06, 2023 05:18 AM IST

Around 150 samples of milk and related products have been sent to laboratory for adulteration tests, said officials

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized spurious or substandard food articles worth 31.02 lakh during its special drive during the Ganesh festival. Around 150 samples of milk and related products have been sent to laboratory for adulteration tests, said officials.

The FDA drive covered 308 establishments in Pune district. (HT PHOTO)

The FDA drive covered 308 establishments in Pune district. Officials served improvement notice to 144 establishments as per the provisions of the Food and Safety Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune division, said, “The drive included visits to sweets shops, manufacturing units and other food business operators (FBOs). After receiving the sample reports from lab, action to penalise or file cases against errant FBOs will be taken.” .

Topics
ganesh festival fda food and drug administration
