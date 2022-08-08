FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department (FDA) has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA,
According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for analysis. In cases where samples are found to be non-conforming to the provisions of the FDA Act, recourse is taken to penal provisions under the FSS Act.
In 2018-19, FDA analysed 4,742 samples for quality and standard purpose. Out of which 1,036 samples found non-conforming. FDA had filed 857 criminal cases and 910 civil cases of which only 18 cases convicted and 529 cases penalties were recovered . In 2019-20 FDA analysed 5,962 samples and 1,030 were non-conforming. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted. However, FDA filed 1,045 criminal cases in which only 135 convicted. In 2020-21, FDA analysed 4,733 samples and 874 were non-conforming. FDA filed 911 civil cases of which 269 were convicted. FDA also filed 795 criminal cases of which 80 were convicted.
FDA chief, Parimal Singh stated that we file a case when the samples are unsafe and then judicial proceedings take over. “We are ensuring that unsafe and substandard food is identified. We have also signed an MoU with the government to strengthen our laboratories with advanced technology. We have also improved our vigilance,” he said.
Singh further said, “In order to improve conviction rate we have decided to hire law officers across Maharashtra.”
A senior FDA official, requesting anonymity said, “Majority cases are pending, hence the conviction rate is low. To reduce pendency government has segregated criminal and civil cases. All labelling, misbranding, substandard food cases are filed under civil category. However, all unsafe food related cases are coming under criminal cases.In many criminal cases, advocate challenged lab report, sample, sampling method, testing. Hence there is a delay.”
In civil cases there is a penalty of ₹1-5 lakh depending upon the profit earned by the accused by contravention. However, in criminal cases, accused can be fined for ₹1-5 lakh with imprisonment from six months to 14 years.
-
GST scam: Two years on, Punjab VB awaits prosecution sanction against 17 officials
Patiala : Despite numerous reminders in the past two years, the office of the financial commissioner, taxation, is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction sought by the Punjab vigilance bureau against 17 excise and taxation officials booked in a multi-crore goods and service tax scam. Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, makes it mandatory for officials concerned to pass appropriate orders within three months.
-
3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages. The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given in-principal approval for the scheme. Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar.
-
Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam
A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission. The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce. A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.
-
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
-
Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. It has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics