FDA Pune orders quality checks on cough syrups

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune has launched a special inspection drive to check the quality of cough syrups available in the market. This move follows media reports of child deaths and illnesses in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to allegedly contaminated cough syrup.

The decision was made proactively to prevent similar incidents in Pune and the surrounding districts. Under the initiative, the FDA will collect samples of cough syrups from manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, which will then be sent to government-approved laboratories for testing.

Six children in Madhya Pradesh died from kidney failure after consuming cough syrup suspected to be contaminated with diethylene glycol. Similar cases occurred in Rajasthan, prompting authorities to halt the distribution of the syrup and launch an investigation. The ICMR and Pune’s Virology Institute are analysing blood samples for further insights.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner of the FDA’s Pune Region (which covers Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur), said, “We cannot take chances when the lives of children are involved. This inspection drive ensures no substandard or harmful cough syrup is circulating in our region.”

In Pune alone, there are six manufacturing units, over 8,000 distributors and wholesalers, and more than 10,000 retailers. The FDA has urged doctors and chemists to remain vigilant and has advised retailers not to stock products from unverified sources.

While no official government order has been issued, Hukare noted that the drive was initiated on the FDA’s own accord. “Strict action will be taken against any company or distributor found guilty of selling substandard or toxic syrups. Public health cannot be compromised,” he said.