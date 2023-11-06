FDA Pune starts inspection of sweets ahead of Diwali

In a first-of-its-kind drive the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) this year will start inspection of sweets and other eatables distributed free of cost during the Diwali festival to ensure that they are prepared and distributed safely.

The FDA officials have from Monday also started a special drive to check adulteration and inspect food business operators (FBO) selling sweets in Pune.

As per the officials on the occasion of Diwali large amounts of sweets and eatables are distributed by non-government organisations (NGOs), private organisations and political and other groups to the underprivileged and needy. To make sure that the sweets and eatables distributed by the organisations are safe and adulteration-free special drives will be conducted in the Pune district.

During the drive, the sample of these food items will be checked for adulteration.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner of FDA, Pune region, said, irrespective of who is eating the sweets we want these eatables to be safe and adulteration free.

“We want all eatables to be prepared by following food safety norms and hygiene to prevent health hazards to the public. All such NGOs and organisations are directed to get the eatables prepared only from registered food vendors,” he said.

According to the officials till now only the Food Business Operators (FBOs) like distributors, wholesalers and retailers were under scrutiny but now even the free sweets distributed during the festival will be examined.

Annapure, further, said that the special drive to conduct the inspection of FBO has been started from Monday in the city keeping in mind the high demand for sweets during the Diwali festival.

“Special attention will be given to items like ghee, rawa, khawa, oil, pulse flour, and other products that are in demand during the festival. Suspected samples of raw materials and sweets will be sent to the laboratory to check for adulteration. We urge shopkeepers to maintain a hygienic environment and issue a strong warning against the use of adulterants,” he said.

Citizens can report if they come across bad quality sweets by calling the toll-free number 1800222356.

