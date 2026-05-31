FDA seizes 5,929 kg toxic methanol stock from Bhiwandi-based company linked to Pune hooch tragedy

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday seized nearly 5,929 kg of toxic methanol from a Bhiwandi-based company, Rex International, which allegedly supplied the chemical to bootleggers involved in making spurious alcohol that led to the death of 16 people in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said.

Acting on this information, drug inspector Yogendra Pol raided the company’s warehouse in Bhiwandi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The action was taken following directions from FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after police investigations revealed that the toxic chemical used in the liquor had allegedly been sourced from Rex International, a company operating from Vashi with a warehouse in Bhiwandi.

Acting on this information, drug inspector Yogendra Pol raided the company’s warehouse in Bhiwandi.

During the inspection, officials seized 5,929 kg of methanol. The company allegedly failed to produce purchase and sale records of the toxic substance. FDA officials also found that mandatory stock registers were not maintained. Also, the entire stock was seized to prevent any further misuse.

FDA officials said the company owner, Arun Kumar Chaube, and the authorised signatory, Abhishek Arun Kumar Chaube, were not present during the raid. A complaint has been filed at the Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, on the basis of which a criminal case has been registered against them. The FDA has also initiated proceedings to cancel the company’s licence under the relevant provisions of the Poisons Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Mundhe said, “Direct stern legal action will be initiated against those who violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as well as other relevant laws and regulations. Safe food and medicines are the fundamental right of every citizen, and ensuring this right is our foremost responsibility. We will discharge this duty promptly and effectively.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mundhe said, “Direct stern legal action will be initiated against those who violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as well as other relevant laws and regulations. Safe food and medicines are the fundamental right of every citizen, and ensuring this right is our foremost responsibility. We will discharge this duty promptly and effectively.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mundhe said the FDA would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards anyone endangering public health. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals and establishments involved in illegal activities related to drugs, chemicals and food products.