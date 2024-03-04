Feared for security due to threats from leaders of alliance partners: Harshavardhan Patil

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil has expressed concern over getting threats from people he termed as members of alliance partners from his Indapur assembly constituency, saying he feared for his safety. Patil’s letter went viral on social media on Monday following which the BJP leader said he was being threatened publicly by some members of alliance partners. (HT PHOTO)

Patil has written a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday seeking intervention and probe into alleged threats. A copy of the letter is reviewed by HT.

Patil’s letter went viral on social media on Monday following which the BJP leader said he was being threatened publicly by some members of alliance partners. These members, according to Patil, threatened not to allow him roaming in the Indapur tehsil.

Patil, however, desisted from naming anyone from the alliance partners in his letter to Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

“The office-bearers of our alliance partner leaders during public meetings are threatening me in their speeches. These leaders are stopping low by hurling abuses and intimidating that I will not be allowed to roam freely in the constituency. It is raising concern about my security,” Patil later told reporters while reacting to his letter.

There was no response from Fadnavis’ office till the time of going to press.

Patil’s letter came days after his daughter Anikta had taunted Ajit Pawar-led NCP of backstabbing and said this time the BJP leader will not campaign for candidate of alliance partner for Baramati Lok Sabha seat unless an assurance about the assembly election is not given. Patil has previously represented Indapur, which is under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, and is aspiring to contest the assembly polls in 2024.

As Patil has written letter to the deputy chief minister, it has raised eyebrows within the political circles.

Reacting to Patil’s letter, Congress leader and state spokesperson Hanumant Pawar said, “In this government, BJP’s own leaders are not safe. Patil, who also served as minister in the state cabinet, was elected president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF).”

Patil said the way he is being targeted, he fears for his safety. “There is a need to control such elements by taking a firm stand,” Patil wrote in his letter.

Currently, Indapur is represented by NCP’s Dattatray Bharane, who is considered bete noire of Patil in local politics. Barane defeated Patil in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls and is considered close to Ajit Patil.

Local observers said, through his letter, Patil has indirectly targeted Ajit Pawar followers without taking names.

NCP leaders at Indapur did not react to Patil’s letter. Another leader on condition of anonymity said, “These all are political allegations to emotional appeal voters and take mileage in the upcoming assembly polls. As there are no chances for Patil to get BJP’s nomination, he has started making such claims. If he has not mentioned anyone’s name, why should we react on it.”

Chandrakant Patil response

Reacting to allegations by Harshvardhan Patil, senior BJP leader and minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil said that there are bound to be some disputes when two or more parties come together.

“When more parties come together, there are some disputes. But our leaders from all the three parties are strong and they know how to address it. So far as Harshvardhan Patil expressing concern over his security, our state leaders will address it.”

Patil on Monday took a meeting with all alliance party leaders from Baramati, Shirur and Pune Lok Sabha constituencies.