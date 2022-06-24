Fee hike: Education dept issues notice to New Millennium School

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) education department has issued a notification to CBSE-affiliated New Millennium School in New Sangvi seeking explanation for fee hike.

The education department after probe found that the school is overcharging fees.

The letter, issued by administrative officer Sanjay Naikade, has asked the school management to visit its office in the next three days and file its say.

“It was found that the school is charging exorbitant fees from students. Why should the education department not act against the school in this regard? Several discrepancies have been found in the implementation of the right to education as well. The school should respond to the allegations within three days of issuing of this letter,” said Naikade.