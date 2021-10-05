Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / File suggestions, objections on new SRA rules in PMC, PCMC before October 28
pune news

File suggestions, objections on new SRA rules in PMC, PCMC before October 28

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
A SRA building in Pune. SRA drafts new set of rules for slum redevelopment in PMC and PCMC, and called for suggestions and objections on the same. (HT)
By HTC

PUNE: As directed by the Maharashtra government, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has drafted a new set of rules for slum redevelopment in Pune (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), and called for suggestions and objections on the same. The new rules have been published in the media and are also available on the SRA website.

SRA chief executive officer Rajendra Nimbalkar said, “The citizens can file suggestions and objections till October 28 following which objections will not be registered.”

“In Pune city, 28% of the population lives in slums while in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 14.85% of the population lives in slums. Pune city has 486 declared slums with 1.65 lakh families living there,” Nimbalkar said.

Although 28% of the city population lives in slums, they occupy only around 4% of the land and live without any basic facilities, as per official data. The state government constituted the SRA to improve slums and give better homes to slum dwellers free-of-cost by developing these plots. The scheme is being implemented with the help of private builders. SRA is a separate organisation working for slum redevelopment. The Pune Municipal Corporation is also planning to file suggestions and objections on the new rules. BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “This issue is related to 28% of the city population. We will carry out a detailed study of the plan and submit our objections to it very soon. We have even appealed to Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol to ask PMC officials to study the plan and file their objections.”

