Filmmaker among 8 arrested in cybercrime case allegedly worth 216 crore

The Pune police cyber-crime cell on Tuesday arrested eight people who are suspected to have committed fraud worth over ₹216 crore using information of dormant bank accounts of multiple banks.

The police have also issued notices to three others whose roles are yet to be verified, according to the cyber cell officials.

Two of the eight arrested were identified as Rohan Ravindra Mankani and Sudhil Shantilal Bhatevara alias Jain. Mankani is a filmmaker, an actor, and the son of filmmaker Ravindra Mankani.

The police have recovered ₹25 lakh, along with 11 mobile phones, two cars, one two-wheeler and data of dormant bank accounts with collective amount of ₹216,29,34,240.87 was recovered from the two.

“These arrests are based on preliminary information and we are looking for who all are involved in it. We are investigating it further and we will get to the root of it,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cybercrime and Economic offence wing (EOW) of Pune city police.

“We are investigating whether it is a case of hacking or someone from the organisation (banks) has leaked the data. Banks these days also outsource the maintenance of their systems to major IT companies; it could have been leaked by their employees too,” said an official of the cybercrime cell.

A case under Sections 419, 420 (cheating), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 43/66 and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station.

The eight people were produced in a local court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody until March 20, according to assistant commissioner of police Shivaji Pawar of Pune police cyber-crime cell.