Final draft of national framework for climate services released

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other stakeholders like the agriculture department, state government, military services, and private companies will chalk out the National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS). It is India’s maiden national-level framework towards providing climate services and information.

NFCS aims to set up a platform that will provide climate information and services helpful for agriculture, energy, disaster management, health and water sectors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After a meeting held in Pune, the first workshop related to NFCS, on October 5-6, the final draft was released on November 1. It will help the weather department to develop appropriate policies in terms of sector-wise climate services, said IMD officials.

IMD is the nodal agency for the formulation and implementation of the national framework in India.

“Stakeholders at the national level join forces and work together to collectively pursue the common goal of achieving a climate-smart society,” said KS Hosalikar, head, climate research and services, IMD Pune.

Speaking about the approved draft, Hosalikar said, “It is mentioned in the final approved draft by stakeholders that all the agencies concerned would be working in a collaborative and constructive manner with time-bound delivery and accountability and IMD will be the lead agency responsible for formulating the objectives and action plan in partnership with other agencies. The department will not only work to close the information gaps but also sensitise public about this climate service initiative.”

