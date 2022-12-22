Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Final time table for Maharashtra State Board Class 10, 12 exams by Jan 1

Updated on Dec 22, 2022 06:56 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials

ByNamrata Devikar

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials. The tentative dates for written and practical examinations were released earlier. The time table can be viewed on www.mahahsscboard.in.

As per the tentative dates, HSC or Class 12 examination will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023, while the SSC or Class 10 exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE said, “We had earlier issued the tentative dates for the examination. The final time table is for these dates only. There may be minor changes in the theory papers for Class 12 as there are more subjects depending on the holidays and other factors. The final time table will be released on January 1.”

