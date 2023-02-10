Finally, Pune International airport becomes decluttered

Pune:

The Pune International Airport premise, which used to be cluttered due to the constant influx of prepaid private cab stands, has been transformed into spacious and pleasant area since the stand was relocated to a multi-level car parking building (MLCP) on January 24.

“Look at the space that is now available at the airport premises, the airport space looks so well managed,” said Santosh Dhoke, director of Pune International Airport.

“There are no more haphazardly parked cars. Throughout the day and night, the cars arriving from the departure gate to drop flyers move quickly.”

The airport authorities had dealt with numerous traffic jams within the airport premises. The congestion was caused primarily by prepaid private cabs and cabs arriving to pick up departing flyers.

“I’ve also scouted the airport grounds a few times, particularly in the evenings after we switched to Ola and Uber prepaid taxi stands. I have not observed any traffic congestion within the premises,” Dhoke stated.

Travellators to be installed

Travellators are also expected to be installed in the foot over bridge (FOB) in March, providing flyers with more options for walking toward the multi-level car parking building where the prepaid Ola and Uber cab stands have been relocated.

“At our Pune International airport, you just have to walk hardly 400 metres so it should not be any problem. Around 30,000 passengers use Pune International Airport daily, with only one or two tweeting that they dislike the new arrangements,” Dhoke added.

According to frequent flyer Vidya Lad, passengers can now leave Pune airport in 10 minutes. During her recent visit to the airport on February 4, she immediately noticed the difference.

“It’s a pleasant experience to leave Pune airport in 10 minutes,” Lad said.

“It feels so good to see the spacious Pune airport,” said Anita Patel, a frequent commuter.

“The authorities made an excellent decision by relocating the prepaid taxi stand to the Multilevel car parking building. More Ola and Uber cabs can queue at the new location,” she said.

Rakesh Joshi an air traveller said, “In the last five years I am witnessing so much space within airport premises for the first time. Otherwise, the Pune airport used to be always congested with cab traffic.”

Dilip Sahane, a flyer said, “Very good move by Pune international airport authorities to decongest the traffic within the airport. Flyers will get used to the new arrangement soon so there will be no complaints.”

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Jawan, who was doing duty near the D1 gate on the request of anonymity said, “I have not witnessed traffic congestion at the Pune International airport in the last ten days.”