Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Finding human emotions in brushstrokes

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Vesavar Art Gallery in Camp showcases solo art exhibition ‘Veritas: An Odyssey of Brush and Soul’ featuring works of late John Fernandes

Pune: The solo art exhibition “Veritas: An Odyssey of Brush and Soul” featuring the works of late John Fernandes at the heritage building Vesavar Art Gallery in Camp is drawing the attention of quiet observers and contemplative seekers. The legendary artist is renowned for his ability to immortalise human emotions and artistic passion on canvas.

Agnela Fernandes, standing next to husband late John Fernandes’ self potrait. Vesavar Art Gallery in Camp showcases solo art exhibition ‘Veritas: An Odyssey of Brush and Soul’ featuring works of John. (HT)
Agnela Fernandes, standing next to husband late John Fernandes' self potrait. Vesavar Art Gallery in Camp showcases solo art exhibition 'Veritas: An Odyssey of Brush and Soul' featuring works of John. (HT)

Fernandes brought life to his art through intricate brushstrokes and an unparalleled understanding of human forms. (HT)
Fernandes brought life to his art through intricate brushstrokes and an unparalleled understanding of human forms. (HT)

Fernandes, a master of figurative realism, was known for his incredibly realistic paintings. He brought life to his art through intricate brushstrokes and an unparalleled understanding of human forms. The exhibition, aptly named “Veritas” (the truth), highlights the essence of his artistic journey, showcasing paintings that capture the spectrum of human emotions and the beauty of mundane moments.

The exhibition showcases for the first time semi-nude figurative paintings by the artist. (HT)
The exhibition showcases for the first time semi-nude figurative paintings by the artist. (HT)

The collection includes some of Fernandes’ iconic works, reflecting his dedication to exploring the depth of the human spirit through the medium of oil paints. The exhibition showcases for the first time semi-nude figurative paintings by the artist. The strokes display raw emotion in exquisite detail, taking art enthusiasts to an intimate and evocative world. Fernandes’ work continues to inspire generations of artists with its timeless appeal and thought-provoking themes.

When: 10.30 am to 7.30 pm, January 19

Where: Vesavar Art Gallery, MG Pune Central, East Street, Pune

Sunday, January 19, 2025
