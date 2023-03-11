FIR against man for peeping into ladies’ washroom at a Pune mall

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom at Spot 11 mall in Rahatani, said officials on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Thursday, when the couple went to watch a movie in the mall. The woman wanted to use the washroom. When she was in the lavatory cubicle, she noticed a man peeping. These cubicles are separated by partitions that are open from the top and bottom.

After the incident, she registered a complaint at Wakad police station.

Satyawan Mane, senior police inspector said,“Realising a woman had seen him,the accused walked out before security staff could understand anything. We have collected CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the mall and the identification process of the accused is underway.’’

People visiting the mall said that there are chances that the accused may have done something similar with other women who were using washrooms during the same period.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 354 (outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.