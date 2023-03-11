Home / Cities / Pune News / FIR against man for peeping into ladies’ washroom at a Pune mall

FIR against man for peeping into ladies’ washroom at a Pune mall

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 11:22 PM IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom at Spot 11 mall in Rahatani, said officials on Saturday

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom at Spot 11 mall in Rahatani, said officials on Saturday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against an unidentified person for peeping in a lavatory cubicle of a women’s washroom (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Thursday, when the couple went to watch a movie in the mall. The woman wanted to use the washroom. When she was in the lavatory cubicle, she noticed a man peeping. These cubicles are separated by partitions that are open from the top and bottom.

After the incident, she registered a complaint at Wakad police station.

Satyawan Mane, senior police inspector said,“Realising a woman had seen him,the accused walked out before security staff could understand anything. We have collected CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the mall and the identification process of the accused is underway.’’

People visiting the mall said that there are chances that the accused may have done something similar with other women who were using washrooms during the same period.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections of 354 (outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out