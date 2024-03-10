FIR against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil in Pune

Pune city police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and others for holding illegal rally at Wagholi area on January 23 this year. Police said, on his way to Mumbai, Jarange-Patil halted at Wagholi and conducted rally without police permission at around 4 am. Police naik, Ritesh Kale filed a complaint in the incident. (HT FILE)

Lonikand police booked Patil along with others including Ganesh Mhaske, Sandeep Kambilkar, Shekhar Patil and other eight to ten people for holding illegal rally at Choki Dani Road.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said, on his way to Mumbai, Jarange-Patil halted at Wagholi and conducted rally without police permission at around 4 am. Police naik, Ritesh Kale filed a complaint in the incident.

Kailas Kare, senior police inspector at Lonikand police station, said, “On their way to Mumbai, Jarange-Patil and others organised rally at around 4am without police permission. They also used loud speaker hence we have booked them under relevant sections.”

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under sections of under Section 37 (1) (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 and section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.