FIR against two for road rage

The Hinjewadi police have lodged an FIR against an accident victim and his brother for assaulting a tempo driver. The accident victim, identified as Sanket Shedge, and his brother were on their two-wheeler when it hit a tempo at Ghotawade phata on July 12.

According to the complaint, the tempo driver, identified as Ramesh Pawar, offered to treat the two-wheeler rider at a hospital. Instead, the duo called their relatives and assaulted Pawar. Shedge strangulated the tempo driver’s neck and left him unconscious in rainwater pool. Later, eyewitnesses and the tempo driver’s family rushed him to Medipoint Hospital and was discharged after treatment. An FIR was lodged against Shedge and his brother on Thursday. No arrests have been made yet.