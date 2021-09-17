FIR against youth flying drone near INS Shivaji

PUNE The Lonavla Police, on Friday, lodged an FIR against a youth for flying a drone in a restricted area near the Indian Naval Station (INS) Shivaji in Lonavla.

The youth has been named by rural police as Sourabh Kakade and relevant sections had been invoked against him as per the law, police said. The complaint with the Lonavla police station was lodged by the naval authorities.

The complaint stated: “On September 16, an unidentified drone was sighted flying over the area between the unit main gate and the site in Lonavla. Naval officials were deployed to search the whole area but the drone fled. INS Shivaji is a premiere defence training establishment and has been categorised as a no-flying zone. Also, flying drones in the area of the said defence installation is in violation of the drone policy of the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of police (SP), Pune Rural, said, “We will be taking action against unauthorised flying of drones. The drone has been seized. As per his version, he and his friend were filming scenery with a camera attached to the drone. We have also seized the footage.”

Inspector Dilip Pawar , in-charge Lonavla city police station, said, “Sourabh Kakade is a professional photographer and had received an order for a pre wedding shoot. He had completed some of the shooting in Alibaug and some of it was done in Lonavla. He had not taken permission from the police. We arrested, and released him on bail . He was booked under IPC 188. He did not fly the drone into the defence area, but near it ,” he said.

Key features of MoCA’s drone rules

In March 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) published its Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) rules. Based on feedback, the government replaced the UAS rules with new Drone rules.

Yellow zone reduced from 45km to 12km from airport perimeters.

No remote pilot licence required for micro drones (non-commercial) and nano drones.

No requirement for security clearance before issuance of any registration or licence.

No requirement of type certificate, unique identification number and remote pilot licence by R&D entities operating drones in own or rented premises, located in a green zone.

No restriction on foreign ownership of Indian drone companies.